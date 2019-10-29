Rams Deal Talib, Draft Pick to Dolphins For Future Pick

The Miami Dolphins have acquired veteran cornerback Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for another unspecified draft pick.

The Rams had reportedly been open to trading Talib, who has been dealing with a rib injury and was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago, though he will be eligible to return Week 15.

He initially suffered the injury during an October 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In moving him to Miami, the Rams will save about $4.2 million. The Dolphins will reportedly receive a fifth-round selection in the deal.

Talib is the second big-name cornerback to be dealt by the Rams this season after Marcus Peters was sent to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month.

The 33-year-old Talib is in the final season of a six-year deal worth $57m and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.