Rams Confirm Positive Test For Allen

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has become the first active NFL player to reveal publicly that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now symptom-free, according to Fox Sports.

Rams confirm Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago.



He is "feeling good, he's healthy and he's on the road to recovery." — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 16, 2020

Allen, who first tested positive three weeks ago and again last week, said he lost all smell and taste due to the virus, but he has improved and expects to receive what he termed "all clear" this week.

TEAMS WITH THE MOST AT STAKE IN 2020 NFL DRAFT

Allen has appeared in 22 games for the Rams with nine starts since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 out of Michigan State.

TRUMP: "WE HAVE TO GET OUR SPORTS BACK"

While Allen is the first active NFL player to say he has tested positive, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and one unidentified member of the Los Angeles Chargers' organisation have tested positive.