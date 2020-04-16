Español
Rams Confirm Positive Test For Allen

Los Angeles Rams confirm center Brian Allen tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has become the first active NFL player to reveal publicly that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now symptom-free, according to Fox Sports.

 

Allen, who first tested positive three weeks ago and again last week, said he lost all smell and taste due to the virus, but he has improved and expects to receive what he termed "all clear" this week.

Allen has appeared in 22 games for the Rams with nine starts since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 out of Michigan State.

While Allen is the first active NFL player to say he has tested positive, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and one unidentified member of the Los Angeles Chargers' organisation have tested positive.

