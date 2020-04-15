Prescott Denies Throwing Party For 30 People

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott denied a report that he hosted a party attended by up to 30 people despite the state of Texas' stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported by TMZ.com that Prescott had as many as 30 people – including team-mate Ezekiel Elliott – at his home for a friend's birthday party on Friday.

Police were called, but they did not confirm there were more than 10 people there, which would have violated social-distancing guidelines set to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prescott acknowledged having people over, but said it has been blown out of proportion.

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now," Prescott said in a statement to Pro Football Talk.

"To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner – not a party – on Friday night.

"I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities."

Earlier in the day while speaking on 103.5 FM The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys executive vice-president Stephen Jones said the team has talked to Prescott and Elliott about not isolating themselves amid the pandemic and they will not violate social-distancing recommendations again.

"We've certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke," Jones said. "And I think they're certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don't think you'll be seeing that any more.

"They are certainly guys that we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we're in, it's certainly very serious and something we know they understand."