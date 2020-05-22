Español
Patriots Super Bowl Ring Nets $1.025m For Charity

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's Super Bowl LI ring lands $1.025m for charity

Robert Kraft's personal Super Bowl LI ring fetched more than $1million as the New England Patriots owner auctioned off one of his prized possessions for charity.

Kraft joined the 'All In Challenge' earlier this month – a digital fundraiser helping to feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bidding for the ring from New England's stunning 34-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 ended on Thursday.

 

The winner – after 35 bids – forked out $1.025m for the piece after the Patriots created history by overturning a 28-3 third-quarter deficit against the Falcons three years ago.

As part of the deal, the winner will be flown on Kraft's private plane to Gillette Stadium, where they will receive the ring from the 78-year-old in New England's trophy room.

According to the All In Challenge website, more than $45.6m has been raised.

