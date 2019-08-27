Panthers Optimistic For Newton's Week 1 Return

Ron Rivera believes injured quarterback Cam Newton will be ready to feature for the Carolina Panthers' opening NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton's start to the season was put in doubt last week, when he suffered a foot sprain early in the team's pre-season game against the New England Patriots.

QB1 has returned to practice pic.twitter.com/zfNn8o2n6g — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 26, 2019

However, the injury does not appear to be too severe, with head coach Rivera telling reporters on Tuesday that there is "no doubt in my mind" Newton will be ready to start.

"Everything he's been doing, everything he's done is exactly what he needed to," Rivera said. "And we're at the point now where, you know, it's just a matter of time before we start our official prep for the Rams."

Newton is not, however, expected to play in his team's final pre-season game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

The Panthers will open their season against the Rams in Charlotte on September 8.