Odell Beckham Jr Believes NFL Should Cancel 2020 Season

Odell Beckham Jr. believes the NFL should cancel the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing franchise owners of not seeing players as human.

The NFL is pressing ahead with plans for a full season despite the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with over 4.8million.

Preseason games have been canceled but the regular season is set to take place with either reduced crowds or zero capacity.

Players across the league have taken up the option to opt out of the season, with eight members of the New England Patriots' roster electing to do so.

The NBA recently restarted with all games staged in Orlando, with MLB's shortened season finally getting underway last month.

MLB is operating without a bubble, however, and has already seen outbreaks of cases within the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals that have led to postponements.

There are no plans for a bubble environment in the NFL and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Beckham feels financial gain is the main reason why those in charge want the season to go ahead.

"Obviously with everything that's going on, it doesn't make sense why we're trying to do this," Beckham told The Wall Street Journal.

"I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs. Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games.

"Hooping is different than playing an 11-on-11 contact sport where there's 80 people in a locker room.

"We're not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?

"It's obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there's always been this - and I hate saying it like that - but the owners' [attitude is], 'Oh we own you guys', and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don't see us as human.

"I just feel like the season shouldn't happen and I'm prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn't mind not having it."