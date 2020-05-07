NFL Shares Plan To Open Facilities

The NFL has laid out a plan for all 32 teams to have their facilities prepared to be reopened by Friday, May 15.

Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all teams on Wednesday, informing them of the protocols put in place to have their complexes ready to open, and will then advise them as to when they can formally allow personnel to enter.

Get ready to mark your calendars 🗓🏈



Full 2020 NFL Schedule Release, TONIGHT 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/BYCvdbCRMm — NFL (@NFL) May 7, 2020

"The protocols are intended to allow for a safe and phased reopening," Goodell said in the memo.

The first phase allows 50 per cent of non-player personnel permitted in the facility and only players continuing their rehab and therapy that they began before facilities were ordered to close in late March.

''While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices,'' Goodell wrote, ''they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with any state and local public health requirements.''

The second phase, which Goodell wrote is actively being worked on, involves increasing the number of staff members and players. He said he expects to have those procedures set in place soon.