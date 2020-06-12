NFL Pledges $250m "To Combat Systemic Racism"

The NFL is committing $250million over 10 years to combat systemic racism and support the fight against racial injustice.

The league announced the move on Thursday after anti-racism protests in the United States and around the world.

George Floyd – an African-American man – died in police custody in Minneapolis last month, sparking protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

NFL players called for more action from the league, leading to an apology from commissioner Roger Goodell for not listening to them earlier.

Now, the NFL is committing $250m to a fund in the fight against racial injustice.

GOODELL ADMITS NFL FAILURE ON MATTERS OF PROTEST

"The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans," read a statement.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement.

"In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."