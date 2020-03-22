New Orleans Saints Confirm Two-Year Deal For WR Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders has secured a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints announced on Sunday that the widely reported agreement between the two-time Pro Bowler and the team was officially done.

Having signed on a reported $16million contract, Sanders arrives in New Orleans in free agency after leaving the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the second part of last season and reached the Super Bowl.

The wide receiver was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010 and then played for the Denver Broncos from 2014, winning Super Bowl 50.

Sanders, 33, scored three touchdowns in 10 regular-season games for San Francisco last season, also throwing a 35-yard TD pass against the Saints.