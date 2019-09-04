Goff Signs Extension With Rams

Jared Goff is staying with the Los Angeles Rams for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles and the quarterback agreed to a four-year extension on Tuesday which will keep him with the team through the 2024 season, the team announced.

The deal could be the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, according to NFL.com.

Rams coach Sean McVay said in June he was confident the sides would eventually come to an agreement.

"He's just getting better and better," McVay said at the time (via USA Today's Ramswire). "This offseason, he's continued to take steps, truly becoming an extension of the coaching staff and a huge part of our success as a team the last couple of years is due to his leadership and we're so thankful to have him ... it's insane to think that he's going anywhere. He's stuck with me as long as I have a say."

Goff completed 64.9 per cent of his passes and threw for 32 touchdowns, along with 12 interceptions, in 2018. He helped the Rams advance to the Super Bowl, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

"I think what's really special about him is the way that he's wired mentally," McVay said about Goff in June. "He's got elite mental toughness and extreme security in himself that doesn't ride the wave of the inevitable ups and downs that you face as a quarterback, and I think he's so authentic and genuine, his players love him."

The Rams will open the regular season against the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday.