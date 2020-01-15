Fitzgerald Returning To Cardinals For 17th Season

Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals for a 17th NFL season after signing a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The veteran wide receiver, who turns 37 in August, has amassed 17,083 career receiving yards from 1,378 catches in the regular season, with both marks the second-most in NFL history behind only the great Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald has played in 250 games for the Cardinals, who drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft.

He has been named to 11 Pro Bowls and has twice led the NFL in both receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Despite his advancing years, in 2019 he still led the Cardinals in receptions (75), yards (804) and touchdown catches (four) under Arizona's rookie duo of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray.

"This season was among the most fun of my career," Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter.

"The future is so bright for this team and I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus.

"Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!"

Fitzgerald is 5,812 yards behind Rice in receiving yards and has made 171 fewer catches.