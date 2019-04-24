Cowboys Pick Up Elliott's Fifth-Year Option

The Dallas Cowboys have exercised their fifth-year option on Ezekiel Elliott's contract.

Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones told reporters last week that the team would "obviously" trigger the clause.

The #DallasCowboys are picking up the fifth-year option on Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie contract.



Star running back Elliott will now stay in Dallas through to 2020. He is set to make $3.9million in base salary in the upcoming season, a figure that will jump to $9m the following year.

Last season, the 23-year-old rushed for a league-leading 1,434 yards with six touchdowns.

Overall, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards with 28 TDs and has led all tailbacks in rushing for two of his three years in the NFL.

Elliott, who has yet to miss a game because of an injury, was suspended for six games in 2017 for violating the league's personal conduct policy after a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made by an ex-girlfriend. He was never criminally charged.