Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead Following Twitter Outburst

Jermaine Whitehead has been waived by the Cleveland Browns following a Twitter outburst from the safety on Sunday.

Threatening tweets were sent from Whitehead's account to several people who criticized his performance in a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland condemned the 26-year-old's "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate" behavior and on Monday elected to cut him.

Whitehead made eight appearances in 2019, accumulating 41 tackles and one interception for the 2-6 Browns.