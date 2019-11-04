Español
Keep beIN
NFL

Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead Following Twitter Outburst

Safety Jermaine Whitehead has been cut from the Cleveland Browns roster after sending threatening tweets in the wake of loss to Denver Broncos.

Getty Images

Jermaine Whitehead has been waived by the Cleveland Browns following a Twitter outburst from the safety on Sunday.

Threatening tweets were sent from Whitehead's account to several people who criticized his performance in a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

 

Cleveland condemned the 26-year-old's "totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate" behavior and on Monday elected to cut him.

Whitehead made eight appearances in 2019, accumulating 41 tackles and one interception for the 2-6 Browns.

NFL Cleveland Browns
Previous Brady & Belichick Critical of Patriots Following R
Read
Brady & Belichick Critical of Patriots Following Ravens Defeat
Next

Latest Stories