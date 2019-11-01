Cam Newton's 2019 Season Return In Doubt

Cam Newton's NFL season could be set to end prematurely after the Carolina Panthers quarterback was sent to see a specialist over an ongoing foot injury.

Newton has missed the Panthers' past five games, having completed 50 of 89 passes for 572 yards with an interception and two fumbles as the Panthers got off to an 0-2 start.

Update on Cam Newtonhttps://t.co/DUiu6FzQXn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 1, 2019

Carolina are 4-1 since with Kyle Allen, and the NFL Network reported on Friday that Newton is still a long way from making a return.

The team subsequently confirmed the 30-year-old had travelled to Green Bay to meet with foot specialist Dr Robert Anderson, although they placed no timetable on a return.

"I spent a long time speaking with Cam this week and he's done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 per cent," general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we haven't reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr Anderson and gather more information."

Newton has been the face of the franchise since being drafted number one overall in 2011, but he has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and has had issues with his accuracy downfield.

Occasional appearances at practice gave the team and their fans some hope for Newton's return, yet his season now appears to be in doubt.