Burrow Signs Four-Year Deal With Bengals

Joe Burrow has agreed to terms on a four-year, $36million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to reports.

The Bengals later tweeted a gif of the quarterback dancing, appearing to confirm the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was now under contract.

Burrow's deal is believed to include a $23.9million signing bonus and he is the last of the top five picks from this year's draft to agree a rookie contract with the franchise that selected them.

The Bengals drafted Burrow with the first overall pick back in April and they will hope the former LSU QB can turn around their fortunes, with the franchise having not won a playoff game in three decades.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy last season having led LSU to a national title, breaking numerous records along the way, including throwing 60 touchdowns - an all-time leading mark in the NCAA.