Burrow: I'll Play For Whoever Drafts Me

Joe Burrow has made it clear he has no issue with being picked first by the Cincinnati Bengals, telling media at the NFL Scouting Combine: "Whoever picks me, I'm going to go show up".

The Bengals will select first in this year's NFL Draft and are widely expected to choose quarterback Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy after a stellar final season with LSU.

"Of course I want to be the first pick. That's every kid's dream."- QB Joe Burrow



📺: 2020 #NFLCombine starts Thursday 4PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VhoZnkRKy4 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 25, 2020

However, the 23-year-old caused a stir when he stated in January his aspiration to go to a "great organisation that is committed to winning" during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, raising questions over his desire to end up in Cincinnati.

Media speculation over him potentially angling to play elsewhere only grew when he recently suggested he has "leverage" as the top quarterback prospect, yet Burrow will play for whoever takes him in the draft.

"Of course I want to be the first pick – that's every kid's dream," he told reporters in Indianapolis.

"I've worked really, really hard for this opportunity and I'm blessed to be in this position."

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

Asked about his future destination in the NFL, Burrow replied: "I'm a ball player. Whoever picks me, I'm going to go show up.

"I will play for whoever drafts me, I'm not going to be presumptuous about what they want to do.

"It's the draft – you guys [in the media] have been covering it for a long time, you never know what's going to happen."

Burrow threw for 60 passing touchdowns and had just six interceptions in 2019 as LSU won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

With his status at the top of the draft seemingly secure, the QB has unsurprisingly announced he will not be throwing or working out during the combine.