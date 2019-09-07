BREAKING NEWS: Antonio Brown Released By Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown has been released by the Oakland Raiders, the team announced on Saturday.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

The star receiver had been in ongoing open conflict with the team, going as far as asking for his release in a social media post earlier on Saturday.

Brown, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March, has been at the center of much controversy in recent months, including a holdout due to a dispute with the NFL over helmet regulations.

The wide receiver was consequently fined $53,950 for missing mandatory practices and walk-throughs.

It was reported Brown faced a ban following a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock, but he issued an apology and was back training with the Raiders on Friday, seemingly putting the myriad issues behind him.

Earlier on Saturday, Brown posted a message on Instagram with a caption that challenged the Raiders to release him: "And that's fine! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mine.

"Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years.

"'I'm not mad at anyone. I'm just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong'.

"Release me, @raiders. #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake"