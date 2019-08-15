Brady Says "Hell No" To Coaching Future

Tom Brady has warned fans should not expect to see him take on a coaching role when his playing career comes to an end.

The New England Patriots quarterback is lauded as one of the greatest players of all time and, now 42, says he wants to keep playing for the time being.

But Brady has also shut down any notion of him transitioning into coaching when he does retire from the NFL.

"Oh hell no, I'm never coaching," Brady said, as reported by NBC Sports. "Playing is enough for me."

The question was brought up after the Patriots practiced with the Tennessee Titans.

Brady's former team-mate Mike Vrabel was patrolling the sidelines and gearing up for his second season as the Titans' coach.