New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown denied allegations of sexual assault and rape made by his former trainer in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, alleges that Brown assaulted the trainer, Britney Taylor, in three separate incidents, two of which occurred in June 2017.

Taylor alleges in the suit she was "forcibly raped" by Brown in the other incident, which occurred in May 2018.

BREAKING: Patriots WR Antonio Brown accused of three separate incidents of sexual assault and rape, according to federal lawsuit filed Tuesday: https://t.co/wFAijgADJK — Ben Shpigel (@benshpigel) September 11, 2019

Brown's lawyer, Darren Heitner, denied the accusations in a statement.

"Antonio Brown learned today that he has been named in a lawsuit filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida. Mr Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit," the statement read, in part.

"He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations."

In a statement released by her lawyer to The New York Times, Taylor said: "As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision.

"I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault."

Brown signed with the Patriots earlier this week after being released by the Oakland Raiders following a tumultuous offseason.