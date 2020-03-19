49ers Pledge $500,000 To Local Community

San Francisco 49ers president Al Guido has confirmed the team are committed to donating $500,000 to support employees and the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49ers, who reached the Super Bowl last season, are preparing for the 2020 campaign.

A message from 49ers President @AlGuido: pic.twitter.com/cpLkxUxWTc — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 19, 2020

The league year is officially under way and play does not yet appear to be under threat due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but the 2020 NFL Draft has already been impacted, with the event – to be held in Las Vegas – no longer open to the public.

The Niners have announced they will be offering their support to the city during the crisis, following in the footsteps of NBA stars across the country - including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson - who have pledged to aid arena staff.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Guido confirmed $500,000 would be donated in total, with an immediate investment of $49,000 to support a newly created fund for non-profit organisations in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

"Our collective strength, resilience, and compassion for one another will see us through these unprecedented times," Al Guido wrote in a post on Twitter.

"We are here for you, and everyone in our community, as we take this challenge head on and work to overcome it together."

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo said: "The 49ers continue to show their importance to our community during a time of considerable uncertainty.

"Their efforts will aid in protecting vulnerable populations during this crisis. I am grateful for our partnership."