Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has donated $500,000 to part-time employees of the NBA franchise and coronavirus-related services.

Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Jazz's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder to be postponed on Wednesday before the NBA suspended the league indefinitely later that day.

The Frenchman mocked the measures in place to prevent the virus from spreading by jokingly touching reporters' microphones when leaving a news conference earlier this week, prompting an apology from the 27-year-old.

With the NBA on hiatus amid the global pandemic, impacting workers across the league, Gobert will contribute $200,000 in aid to part-time employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena, $100,000 each to assist families affected by COVID-19 in Utah and Oklahoma City and €100,000 to the French health care system.

"I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family," Gobert said.

"I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted. These donations are a small token that reflects my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the season will not resume for at least 30 days amid coronavirus, which continues to disrupt sport.