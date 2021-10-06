Sergio Busquets, David de Gea and Cesar Azpilicueta joined to send a message to Pau Gasol, who retired from basketball on Tuesday.

Gasol announced his retirement from basketball on Tuesday after a career that lasted more than two decades and earned him two NBA titles and a world championship gold with Spain's national team.

Sergio Busquets, Spain midfielder:

"Pau, congratulations for your career. You made us to enjoy everything you achieve on court, the values you represented outside the court and the way you express them. You are an example for all people around sport in Spain. I just wanted to congratulate you for all of it and wish you all the best in this new stage. All the best. "

David de Gea, Spain goalkeeper:

"Hi Pau! I just wanted to congratulate you for that amazing career. I think you have been a reference not just in Spain but also around the globe. All the best in your next stage. All the best. "

Cesar Azpilicueta, Spain defender:

Hi Pau! I just wanted to congratulate you for that fantastic career. You are an example for everyone in sport not just in basketball. I wanted to wish you all the best in the future. "