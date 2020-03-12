Donovan Mitchell has called for people to "educate themselves" and "behave responsibly" after confirming his positive coronavirus test.

The NBA suspended the season on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player was revealed to have the virus, named COVID-19, prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, though the individual was not identified.

Utah then released a statement less than 24 hours later to announce an additional positive test but did not name the player, adding they would be working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma and Utah state officials and also the NBA to "determine the best path moving forward".

A statement from the Utah Jazz:



Mitchell revealed his own situation in an Instagram post, thanking those who had been in touch while pushing for caution amid the global pandemic.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test," Mitchell wrote in the post.

"We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realise that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the wellbeing of those around them.

"I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive.

"I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbours who need our help."

Selected with the 13th pick in the 2017 draft, shooting guard Mitchell is in his third season with the Jazz and was named as an NBA All-Star earlier this year.

The Boston Celtics, who played against the Jazz on Friday, have said they will take precautionary steps to protect their players and staff.

"Specific to the news about the Utah players, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has advised us that based on those players' health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious," a statement from the Celtics read.

"However, notwithstanding this information, we are exercising an abundance of caution in taking every measure to be vigilant and safe.

"These steps will include having players and staff who were in close contact with the Utah players or who travelled to Milwaukee to self-quarantine through the weekend, during which time all players will be tested, as will staff who came into close contact with the Utah players or who exhibit symptoms."

There have been over 1,500 cases of the virus in the United States and 40 deaths.