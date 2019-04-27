Stephen Curry rolled his ankle in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday but insisted he is "fine" ahead of their Western Conference semi-final series against the Houston Rockets.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry played through the pain for most of the Warriors' 129-110 Game 6 victory over the Clippers to seal a 4-2 triumph, but he left the game for a brief period to get additional strapping.

He rolled his right ankle with four minutes, 16 seconds left in the first quarter after chasing Clippers guard Landry Shamet and landing awkwardly.

Curry still managed to play 38 minutes and finished the night with 24 points, shooting eight of 14 from the field.

"It's fine. Stuff happens. Anytime it's me and an ankle, it's a different kind of conversation," said Curry. "I'm feeling good and ready for Sunday."

The Warriors will soon be back in action, with Game 1 against the Rockets – who won their series against the Utah Jazz 4-1 – set for Sunday at Oracle Arena, but the 31-year-old insists Golden State are ready.

"We're not that old. Quick turnarounds, we should be all right. Obviously, it's not ideal after the opportunity we had in Game 5, but we came out here and took care of business," said Curry.

"We have a pretty good sense of what Houston likes to do. ... Like the momentum we created tonight. Hopefully that'll carry over to Sunday."