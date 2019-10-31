Stephen Curry suffered a broken left hand in the Golden State Warriors' 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

The Warriors star landed heavily on his wrist in the third quarter and did not return as Golden State lost for the first time in four games.

It is another huge blow for the Warriors, who are already without injured All-Star Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant – who left for the Brooklyn Nets.

As for the Los Angeles Clippers, they lost 110-96 to the Utah Jazz after resting superstar Kawhi Leonard.

"Of course it hurts, knowing Steph Curry is down," said teammate Eric Paschall following Wednesday's defeat.

"But I feel like it definitely gives young guys opportunities but we just gonna have to make up for it by playing hard and playing together and making sure we're together throughout the time he's out.

"I mean, that's a very, very valuable piece of our team but I feel like we're just going to stay positive, wish him the best of course."

Curry had underwent an MRI scan on his left wrist and hand which confirmed the break, but it remains to be seen how long he will be out for and whether he will require surgery.