Talking to BetWay in an exclusive interview, Charles Oakley, who played in the NBA during the 80s and 90s and was a teammate of both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at Chicago Bulls, shared his thoughts on the controversy between the two NBA icons following the premiere of "The Last Dance" on Netflix.

The documentary focused on 97-98's Championship winners Chicago Bulls, with Oakley as part of the roster, and received critical and audience acclaim, showing a different light on that team that dominated the league during the 1990s.

Scottie Pippen was critical of both the show and Michael Jordan recently on the media and Oakley spoke to Betway about this: "Scottie felt like he was mistreated, and he didn't look good. Scottie did some things that we talked about. I’m friends with Scottie and Mike, but I don't talk about Mike to Scottie or Scottie to Mike."

"I know everybody thinks it’s some feud from The Last Dance, I think it's something else that happened. We don't know, but one day we will find out. I don't think Scottie would just turn from all this from The Last Dance. Some stuff happened 10, 20 years ago but now he’s got a platform to talk about it. But he did say he wants to have his last say about The Last Dance, so who knows what's going on?" said the power forward who also played for Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards, amongst other teams.

Oakley added: "Mike’s not going to feud in the press about what Scottie has to say, he’s not going to comment on it. Scottie feels like he’s got six rings, Michael’s got six rings. One thing he did say when he first got to the league when he was a rookie, he said he wanted to be better than Mike. He feels like he's better than Mike. He said it back then, a lot of people just didn't hear him say it. If you asked 100 people who’s better, 99 are going to say Michael Jordan, so [Scottie’s] the one. There's always one, right?"

In other topics, he said that the NBA is a more "global, sexy league" rather than tough, making it difficult to players like him to be around anymore. He also thinks that Curry is in pole position to win the MVP award and that his legacy in the league is when he "gets mentioned a lot in a lot of conversations, about toughness, this and that. They always say a team needs a guy like Oak, a team needs this, a team needs a leader."