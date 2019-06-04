Español
Thompson "Questionable" For NBA Finals Game 3

Klay Thompson listed as "questionable" for Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is "questionable" for Game 3 of the NBA Finals due to a hamstring strain, the team announced on Monday.

Thompson left Game 2 against the Toronto Raptors with left hamstring tightness early in the fourth quarter after he landed awkwardly while attempting a three-pointer.

 

Thompson told coach Steve Kerr after the game he would be fine, but a scan on Monday confirmed a "mild strain of the hamstring".

The Warriors went on to win Game 2 109-104 in Toronto. The victory evened the NBA Finals at 1-1, with the series set to shift to Golden State for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

Thompson recorded 25 points, five rebounds and five assists before the injury. He knocked down four of six three-point attempts.

The Warriors are trying to win their third consecutive championship and fourth in five years.

