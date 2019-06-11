Raptors Fan Drake Offers Support For 'True Warrior' Durant

Rapper Drake has offered his support to "true warrior" Kevin Durant after the Golden State Warriors superstar suffered another injury setback in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant limped out of the Warriors' 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Kevin Durant appears to aggravate his calf injury and heads to the locker room early in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/VXu3SmTS8Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

The majority of the crowd rose to applaud the two-time NBA Finals MVP off, but there were also cheers when he went down in pain on his return from a calf problem.

Kyle Lowry and the Warriors tell fans to stop cheering as Kevin Durant walks off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/UldE49bF22 — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Drake has had run-ins with Warriors players in a series Toronto lead 3-2, but the Raptors fan put his allegiances aside to send his best wishes to Durant.

"Was tough for any of us to even enjoy that game tonight after seeing this transpire. Praying for our brother," he posted alongside an image of Durant on Instagram.

"My only concern tonight is your wellbeing. 'The game needs me' is an understatement when it comes to 35. Please wish the best for this true warrior."