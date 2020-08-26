Español
NBA Postpones All Games Following Bucks Protest

The NBA has postponed all playoff games on Wednesday following the Bucks protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake

All three NBA playoff games on Wednesday were postponed amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake in the United States.

The player protest began with the Milwaukee Bucks deciding they would not participate in Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.

