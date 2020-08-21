Minnesota Timberwolves Get Number One Pick In NBA Draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves secured the number one pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after the lottery on Thursday.

The Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers each had a 14 percent chance of winning the top pick, and Minnesota got lucky.

It marks the second time in six years that the Timberwolves have the top pick after they chose Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015.

Minnesota finished the 2019-20 season with a 19-45 record, with only the Cavaliers (19-46) and Warriors (15-50) worse.

The Warriors will pick second, ahead of the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, who round out the top 10.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards is the favourite to be the number one pick in the draft, which is due to be held on October 16.