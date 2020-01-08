LeBron: Lakers Optimistic About Davis Injury

LeBron James is hopeful Los Angeles Lakers team-mate Anthony Davis will make a quick recovery from the injury he suffered in Tuesday's win over the New York Knicks.

The Lakers made it six wins on the bounce, with James contributing 31 points in a 117-87 success, but victory came at a cost as Davis left the court in the third quarter following a heavy fall.

Coach Frank Vogel revealed the "initial diagnosis is a bruised tailbone" but said further testing would be required to establish the extent of the problem.

James, however, was trying to remain optimistic.

"We're hoping he'll be fine, and we believe he'll be fine," he said.

Vogel struck a similar tone as he lauded Davis' influence at the Lakers.

🎥 LBJ on playing through illness: "We have such great chemistry, just want to be there for your brothers throughout everything." pic.twitter.com/piGg9mYcZJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 8, 2020

"Fingers crossed, hope for the best, pray for the best," he said.

"He's one of our pillars. He's our present. He's our future. He's one of the best players in the world, so obviously he means a lot."