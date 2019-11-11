Lamar Jackson Boosts MVP Claim With 'Perfect' Game

Lamar Jackson starred for the Baltimore Ravens again on Sunday, joining Ben Roethlisberger as the only quarterbacks to have multiple games with perfect passer ratings in the same season.

Second-year passer Jackson completed 15 of his 17 pass attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens routed the winless Cincinnati Bengals 49-13 to improve to 7-2 at the top of the AFC North.

It was the second time this season Jackson had returned a perfect passer rating of 158.3 as he followed up his big day against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

Lamar Jackson was (literally) perfect in Week 10 @Lj_era8



😈 288 total yards

😈 4 total touchdowns

😈 Perfect 158.3 passer rating @Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/OEz6KJuiZX — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2019

The only other quarterback to have more than one perfect passer rating in a season was Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller Roethlisberger, who had two in 2007.

Critics questioned whether Jackson would be able to succeed as a pocket passer in the NFL but through 10 weeks he is one of the leading contenders for the MVP award.

"I'm a quarterback at the end of the day and I want to prove that each and every day," Jackson told reporters.

"If I don't complete a pass in practice, I'm ticked off."

Jackson also led the Ravens in rushing, accumulating 65 yards on the ground, including a 47-yard score.

That touchdown featured Jackson bamboozling two Bengals defenders with a brilliant spin move.

"They'll be watching that run for decades and decades," added Baltimore's head coach John Harbaugh.

"That's rare. That was special."