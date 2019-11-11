Knicks President Backs Fizdale But 'Not Happy' With 2-8 Start

President Steve Mills says the New York Knicks are "not happy" with their start to the season but have faith David Fizdale can turn their fortunes around.

The Knicks are 2-8 at the bottom of the NBA Eastern Conference after they were thumped 108-87 by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

There were boos from Knicks fans during their latest loss at Madison Square Garden and Mills is not impressed with the predicament in which they find themselves.

"We're not happy with where we are," Mills said. "This is not where we expected to be at this point – 10 games in."

Mills ruled out making a coaching change, though, as the Knicks office believe Fizdale is the right man to take them forward.

"We have patience, and we believe in [the] coach," Mills said.

"And we believe in the group that we put together, but we also know that, as Scott [Perry, general manager] and I both have said a number of times, we need to find a way to have a consistent level of effort and execution."

Fizdale fronted up to shoulder the blame after the Knicks suffered yet another loss.

"[I have] Got to own that our home consistency is not there," Fizdale said. "I take full responsibility for that."