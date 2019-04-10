Kerr: Curry Sprained Foot Not Serious

Steve Kerr says Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry should be fit for the start of the NBA playoffs after suffering a sprained foot.

Curry left the Warriors' penultimate game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after falling in the first quarter.

Stephen Curry (mild right foot sprain) will not return to tonight's game for precautionary reasons. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 10, 2019

The defending champions revealed the two-time MVP would not be back on court "for precautionary reasons."

Warriors head coach Kerr said Curry's injury is not serious after his side extended their winning run to six matches, seeing off the Pelicans 112-103.

"He's in there icing it," Kerr said. "We think he's going to be fine. He tweaked it, but we weren't going to mess around."

Golden State face the Memphis Grizzlies in the final match of the regular season on Wednesday, with the playoffs getting under way this weekend.