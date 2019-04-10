Español
Keep beIN
NBA

Kerr: Curry Sprained Foot Not Serious

Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry is "going to be fine" after leaving the Golden State Warriors' game on Tuesday with a sprained foot

Reuters

 

Steve Kerr says Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry should be fit for the start of the NBA playoffs after suffering a sprained foot.

Curry left the Warriors' penultimate game of the regular season against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after falling in the first quarter.

 

The defending champions revealed the two-time MVP would not be back on court "for precautionary reasons."

Warriors head coach Kerr said Curry's injury is not serious after his side extended their winning run to six matches, seeing off the Pelicans 112-103.

"He's in there icing it," Kerr said. "We think he's going to be fine. He tweaked it, but we weren't going to mess around."

Golden State face the Memphis Grizzlies in the final match of the regular season on Wednesday, with the playoffs getting under way this weekend.

NBA Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
Previous Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President
Read
Magic Johnson Steps Down As Lakers President
Next Wade: Miami Will Be My Home Forever
Read
Wade: Miami Will Be My Home Forever

Latest Stories