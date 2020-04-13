Español
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns' Mother Passes Away

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother had died due to complications as a result of the coronavirus.

Getty Images

 

Last month, Towns posted an emotional video on Instagram in which he confirmed both of his parents were feeling unwell and heeded the advice to go to the hospital.

 

His father, Karl Sr., was cleared to return home and go into self-quarantine, but Jacqueline was put on a ventilator after both underwent COVID-19 testing.

A Timberwolves statement on Monday read: "She was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met.

"Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

The Timberwolves selected Towns with the number one overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. 

He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2015-16 and is a two-time All-Star.

