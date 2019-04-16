Durant Still Undecided On Warriors Future

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant does not know where he will be playing next season, insisting he is solely focused on the NBA playoffs and a potential third successive championship.

Durant can opt out of his contract and become a free agent in the offseason and the two-time NBA Finals MVP has repeatedly been linked to the New York Knicks.

But, Golden State's Durant is undecided on his future beyond the postseason amid the ongoing speculation.

"If I already made a decision, it would take away from the team, what we're fighting for. Every play would be overshadowed by it," Durant told The Undefeated.

"It is not necessary for me to make a decision right now. It would be bad to do that. It would take the focus off of what is important. I would never want to put my team-mates in a messed-up position. I want to forget about it.

"But it is still putting everybody in messed-up positions where everybody wants to know all the time, everybody is speculating, and everybody is trying to get in my head and what I think about it."

Durant has won a pair of NBA titles and Finals MVP awards during his time with the Warriors. The team earned the top seed in the Western Conference once again in 2018-19 and are in contention to capture their third straight championship.

"Yo, just watch the game," Durant said. "Just focus on the game and stop nit-picking, because it is a beautiful game going on out there. What can I do right now? I can’t sign a paper. I got to do the most important thing, and that is play."

The 10-time All-Star averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the regular season. He shot 52.1 per cent from the field and 35.3 per cent from three-point range.

"Let's appreciate what is going on, on the basketball court," Durant said. "I know it's the sexy part of the NBA: free agency, trades, transactions. But it's a beautiful game that we're out here playing. I feel like I play a different and unique way that may inspire some people.

"You never know where you can get [inspiration] from. It's always been my fight with people to focus on the basketball. That other stuff will take care of itself when time comes."