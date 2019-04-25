The Houston Rockets advanced to the Western Conference semi-finals after beating the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Wednesday.

The Rockets closed out their first-round series against the Jazz with a 100-93 victory in game five at the Toyota Center.

James Harden led Houston with 26 points and made a key defensive play down the stretch.

Royce O'Neale was an unlikely star for Utah, leading the team with 18 points.

The Rockets will face the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Clippers series next.

The Clippers got a second win in Oracle Arena on Wednesday.

Los Angeles secured a 129-121 victory in game five to avoid elimination. Golden State hold a 3-2 lead.

Lou Williams proved how dominant he can be in the clutch, scoring 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting. He hit some important shots in the fourth to keep the Clippers in front.

Kevin Durant posted a game-high 45 points in the Warriors' loss.

Golden State will travel to Los Angeles for game six.

Capela lifts Rockets

Clint Capela followed up a poor game four by posting 16 points and 10 rebounds on six-of-seven shooting for the Rockets.

Montrezl Harrell scored 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting for Los Angeles.

Misery for Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell scored 12 points on four-of-22 shooting in Utah's loss.

Capela overpowers Gobert

Capela overpowered Rudy Gobert in the paint and threw down a powerful two-handed slam.

Harrell soared over two Warriors to hammer a dunk home.

Nuggets at Spurs

Denver have a 3-2 lead over seventh-seeded San Antonio. Should the Nuggets lose, they will have home-court advantage for game seven. But they would likely rather avoid that against the Spurs' experienced players and coaching.