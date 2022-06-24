beIN SPORTS will broadcast live the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Race of Spain on the network’s free English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as on its streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Watch the Race of Spain live from MotorLand Aragón on Sunday, June 26 at 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA.
WHERE:
WHEN:
|
FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP (WTCR)
|
DATE
|
MATCH
|
RACE
|
AIR TIME (EST)
|
CHANNEL(S)
|
Sunday, June 26
|
FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR)
|
Race of Spain
|
9:15 AM LIVE
|
beIN SPORTS XTRA
|
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
YouTube TV
|
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
|
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
|
|
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
|
fuboTV, Fanatiz
|
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
|
fuboTV
|
|
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
|
fuboTV
