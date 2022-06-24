beIN SPORTS will broadcast live the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Race of Spain on the network’s free English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA as well as on its streaming platform, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. Watch the Race of Spain live from MotorLand Aragón on Sunday, June 26 at 9:15 a.m. ET / 6:15 a.m. PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Watch the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Race of Spain, LIVE on June 26 at 9:15 a.m ET / 6:15 a.m. PT, on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channels beIN SPORTS XTRA.

FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP (WTCR) DATE MATCH RACE AIR TIME (EST) CHANNEL(S) Sunday, June 26 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) Race of Spain 9:15 AM LIVE beIN SPORTS XTRA

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES CHANNEL TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE STREAMING SERVICES OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS beIN SPORTS YouTube TV beIN SPORTS Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz beIN SPORTS en Español beIN SPORTS CONNECT beIN SPORTS XTRA The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV. Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.

