Kyle Larson walked away with $1million after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

After two stages in the Monster Energy Open, it appeared Larson may not even have a chance to take a shot in the All-Star Race. But thanks to a Stage 3 win, Larson earned his shot and took full advantage as crossed the finish line first ahead of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Larson has fallen on hard times this season as he has yet to win, with just one top-five finish. However, the 26-year-old's victory on Saturday more than makes up for it as he made up for some lost money.

"I didn't really have many plans [to spend the money]," Larson – who has not won a points race since 2017 – told FS1 after his run. "This whole day was up and down, you know from the B mainer in, to getting a little bit of damage having to repair the car.

"Had some great restarts there on the last few and [Kevin] Harvick gave me a heck of a push to get to the lead from the third row and that was huge, and then to get by the 18 to that final restart.

"And just had to kind of guess what he was going to do behind me and try to take his air away, the 18 surprised me how good he was, but man this is amazing."