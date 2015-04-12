Chaz Davies Claims Superbike Win For Ducati In Aragon

OMNISPORT

Standings leader Jonathan Rea and Ducati's Chaz Davies claimed a victory each in the third Superbike World Championship meet of the season at Aragon on Sunday.

The pair topped the timesheets in the first outing - Rea winning by 0.051 seconds from Davies - before the 28-year-old secured success at the second attempt.

#AragonRound @chazdavies victory is the first for @DucatiMotor after 58 races, the longest stretch without winning ever in its history — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) April 12, 2015

While Rea will be pleased to add to his healthy standings lead, Davies' victory represents his first since 2013 and ends Ducati's 58-race wait for a win - their longest stretch without a triumph.

In the day's opening race at MotorLand Aragon, Rea survived a last-lap scare to finish marginally clear of Welshman Davies.

The Kawasaki Racing rider reeled in former world champion and team-mate Tom Sykes 14 laps in and appeared on course to close out the win in relative comfort.

However, Davies had other ideas as he assumed the lead on the final lap before Rea recovered to claim the early spoils on the final corner.

Leon Haslam - who started on pole - missed out on a podium finish first up, but the Aprilia rider managed to secure third place in the second run.

Davies was not to be denied at the second attempt as he led from turn one and held firm to claim a fifth career victory.

Such was Davies' dominance that Rea was largely pre-occupied with ensuring second place - a feat he managed to achieve by finishing 0.5secs clear of Haslam.

It extends his lead at the top of the championship to 26 points ahead of the competition's fourth round in Assen next week.

Sykes and defending champion Sylvain Guintoli (Honda) suffered falls in the second race, although both were able to walk away.