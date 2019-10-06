HRC Press Office
With a glorious victory at the Thai Grand Prix, Marc Marquez claims his sixth MotoGP World Championship title, the eighth of his 12-year World Championship career.
In one of his most consistent seasons to date, Marquez sealed the 2019 MotoGP World Championship with 325 points and four races still remaining. The combination of the Repsol Honda Team RC213V and Marc Marquez have taken nine wins, 14 podiums and nine pole positions – missing out on the top two steps of the podium just once this season.
Marc Marquez continues to rewrite the history books:
- Most Premier-class titles by a 26-year old
- Youngest six-time Premier Class champion – 26 years and 231 days
- Youngest rider to take eight World Championships – 26 years and 231 days
- Marquez is one of only three riders to have taken six or more premier class World Championships alongside Valentino Rossi (7) and Giacomo Agostini (8)
- Marquez is one of only six riders to have claimed eight or more World Championships across all classes alongside Carlo Ubbiali (9), Mike Hailwood (9), Valentino Rossi (9), Angel Nieto (13) and Giacomo Agostini (15)
- Marquez has taken all of his MotoGP titles on Honda machinery
- Marquez is the most successful Honda rider in the premier class with six World Championships, moving ahead of Mick Doohan (5)
- Marquez has won at least five GPs in the premier class across the last seven consecutive years, beating the record previously held by Valentino Rossi (2001 to 2006) and Giacomo Agostini (1967 – 1972), who each won at least five premier class GPs in six consecutive years
- Marquez holds the outright premier class pole position record of 61 poles
- With nine MotoGP wins, Marquez was won more MotoGP races than any other rider this season. He has also scored the most podiums (14) and taken the most poles (nine) in 2019
- Marc Marquez has won 17% of all MotoGP races held since 2002