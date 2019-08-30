Quartararo Near Lap Record To Sweep Misano Test

Dorna Communications

Day 1 pacesetter Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) kept his place at the top of the timesheets at the end of Day 2 thanks to a scintillating 1:31.639, just 0.010 off the lap record. Ducati Team’s Danilo Petrucci left it until the final lap of the test to go P2, he sits 0.476 off the leading Yamaha as Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completes the top three.

Once more the sun was shining at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli as the riders got the second and final day of the two-day Misano Test underway. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) was the lunchtime leader but he ended his test at midday, the Australian encountering an issue with his number one bike during the morning. The Ducati man was mainly working on his race pace and stability in the high-speed corners, something he says he struggled with a bit at Silverstone last weekend. Miller said he and the team had found a little bit of direction is this department, which is good news ahead of the Grand Prix weekend. Teammate Francesco Bagnaia was also mainly working on race setup as the rookie had a positive looking test on board his GP18, the duo finishing 5th and 7th respectively.

As well as having two Repsol colored bikes, Championship leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) had HRC test rider Stefan Bradl’s bike at his disposal on Friday as he ended the test P10. Marquez rode a blacked-out Honda on Thursday and today it was the turn of Bradl to have a go, with Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) also having a black Honda on his side of the garage on Day 2. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was the fastest Honda rider at the Misano Test, the Japanese rider put in his fastest laps towards the end of Day 2 to sit P8 on the timesheets.

For Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, Valentino Rossi was seen leaving pitlane with what looked like a carbon covered front brake on one of his YZR-M1s. Teammate Maverick Viñales was on track with the double exhaust again today, seemingly doing a comparison with the ‘normal’ Yamaha exhaust. The Spaniard was also back to using the usual tail on both of his bikes on Friday as he ended the test P6, just under a second back from Quartararo as ‘The Doctor’ climbed into the top three in the closing stages, only to be displaced by Petrucci’s late time attack.

Both Andrea Dovizioso and Petrucci were out testing with one of their two bikes having the swingarm attachment. In addition, the two Italians were both using the wheel covers on their GP19s, with test rider Michele Pirro displaying a slightly different looking Ducati belly pan. Pirro finished 15th on the timesheets, Dovizioso was 17th.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir finished the test in P11 as the Spaniard continued to get back up to speed following his huge Brno Test crash. “Some new parts”, settings and grip was Mir’s main aim as he ended the test ahead of British GP winner Alex Rins.

MotoGP Legend Dani Pedrosa got a full day of testing done for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, with the three-time World Champion trying a tail unit that was similar to what Pol Espargaro and Johann Zarco used at the opening round of the season, something Pedrosa also used at the Barcelona Test earlier in the year. KTM confirm they tested things that they think they will use in the coming races as Pedrosa finished as the quickest rider from the Austrian factory. with Espargaro crashing in the morning.

Aleix Espargaro was ninth quickest on his Aprilia Racing Team Gresini bike as the Italian brand continue working towards 2020, with the Spaniard suffering two crashes during the morning session on Day 2. Teammate Andrea Iannone confirmed the team were working more in the direction of next year’s package as the Italian ended the test in P14.

The Misano Test ends with Quartararo on top. Will it be the same in a couple of weeks when the paddock returns for the San Marino GP? The action begins on Friday 13th September!

Top 10 Combined:

1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) - 1:31.639

2. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 0.476

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.614

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.750

5. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 0.766

6. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.937

7. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) + 0.968

8. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 1.101

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 1.261

10. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 1.266