OMNISPORT

Marc Marquez is "on another level" at the Aragon Grand Prix and Fabio Quartararo is not convinced he can deny the polesitter a second straight MotoGP victory.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez crashed during FP2 on Friday but was top of the pile in qualifying for the fifth time in the past six grands prix 24 hours later. The Spaniard ended his longest winless streak of the season – just two races – at the San Marino Grand Prix last weekend by pipping Quartararo in a thrilling final-lap battle.

The rookie Petronas Yamaha rider will start next to Marquez on the grid on Sunday but thinks it unlikely that he will challenge for a first win of his career in Aragon.

"In qualifying, I disconnected my brain on the last lap and try to make the best. We did it, and this is really positive because we know our bike is not the best on this track, but we really pushed her to the limit and made P2 and it was the best we could get today," said Quartararo, before discussing the chances of defeating Marquez.

"Everything is possible, but honestly he's on another level on this track. My main goal is to finish the race in a really good way, try to bring points home. I think we have the pace to finish in the top five and that's the goal."

Maverick Vinales joined Marquez and Quartararo on the front row of the grid, with Valentino Rossi taking sixth behind Jack Miller and Aleix Espargaro.

Monster Energy Yamaha rider Vinales suggested the race will be decided in the opening laps, but Marquez knows he cannot afford to let his concentration slip throughout.

"We showed a good performance all weekend. We worked really hard in FP4 and it was a good rhythm, I was able to be very fast during many laps," said Marquez. "The main target was front row, but pole position was even better. I just have to concentrate on tomorrow, analyze everything and choose the best [tire] compound.

"The key for the race is to be concentrated during all the laps, to be focused in our rhythm, understand the grip of the track and the tires, understand the weather.

"Apart from these things we will work in our way, find the limit in our bike and keep pushing until the end."

'PERFECT' ESPARGARO FOLLOWS MARQUEZ

Another man full of praise for Marquez was Espargaro - so much so that he considered his ability to stick with the superstar for a stretch and qualify fifth "a perfect lap".

"I was already quite fast on my first run, then with the second tyre I was behind Maverick but, just before we started the last lap, Marquez overtook me," Espargaro said.

"I thought 'there's no way to follow him' because he's on another planet this weekend. But I was able to follow. I did a perfect lap."

It was a rare good day for Aprilia, with Espargaro's team-mate Andrea Iannone enjoying his best qualifying session of the season to come in 11th.

Espargaro added: "There's nothing to lose. Our season has been a disaster so far. I hope that I can do a good race.

"The most important thing for me is that, when I come back into the garage afterwards all the faces of my team, all the people around me are smiling because we need this.

"We need some positive energy in the garage ahead of the flyaway races because everybody is working hard yet the results aren't coming."

His brother Pol, at KTM, is not enjoying such a good week, though, as he potentially faces surgery on a wrist fracture that will keep him out of the race.

18th place for Mika Kallio on the #aragongp #motogp grid for the 23 lap race tomorrow at 13.00 as @polespargaro heads back to Barcelona for further check-ups on a left wrist fracture and perhaps surgery #KTM pic.twitter.com/JF2xf6zcaS — KTM Factory Racing (@KTM_Racing) September 21, 2019

THE GRID

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha)

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha)

4. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing)

5. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team)

6. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha)

7. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda)

8. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha)

9. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar)

10. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

11. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team)

12. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2018: Marc Marquez

2017: Marc Marquez

2016: Marc Marquez

2015: Jorge Lorenzo

TITLE STANDINGS

Riders

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 275

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 182 (-93)

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 151 (-124)

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 149 (-126)

5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 134 (-141)

Teams

1. Ducati 333

2. Repsol Honda 308 (-25)

3. Monster Energy Yamaha 263 (-70)

4. Suzuki Ecstar 200 (-133)

5. Petronas Yamaha 192 (-141)

WEATHER FORECAST

A dry day is forecast, with conditions expected to be similar to qualifying - dry and with an air temperature in the mid 20s (degrees Celsius).