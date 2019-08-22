Dorna Communications

Andrea Dovizioso has regained his form in MotoGP and the Ducati rider will be looking to keep up his recent hot run at the upcoming British Grand Prix.

Dovizioso claimed his second win of 2019 in Austria last time out, edging out standings leader Marc Marquez by 0.213 seconds.

Defending champion Marquez still holds a big lead over the Italian, who sits on 172 points, 58 behind the Repsol Honda rider.

However, Dovizioso has the chance of reaching three podiums in a row for the first time this season after his second place in Brno and his win in Spielberg. He is just one podium finish away from equalling Max Biaggi with the 10th most in MotoGP.

Valentino Rossi, meanwhile, is nearing a milestone, while Marquez heads to Silverstone as the rider to have recorded the most pole positions in the top category.

Back in 2017, @AndreaDovizioso took back to back victories winning the #BritishGP after the #AustrianGP! 👏



Now in 2019, the Ducati man already has the #AustrianGP under his belt, can he double up @SilverstoneUK on Sunday? 🏆🏆🤔#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/SNusjyFHOd — MotoGP™ 🇬🇧 (@MotoGP) August 22, 2019

Using Opta data, we have previewed the British Grand Prix in numbers.

16 - Honda have triumphed 16 times at the British Grand Prix, a record.

3 - Dovizioso has the chance of winning back-to-back races for the third time in his career, and for the first time since 2017.

198 - Rossi is on 198 podiums as things stand. He needs two more to become the first rider to finish in the top three in 200 MotoGP races.

2 - If Marquez fails to win at Silverstone, it will be the first time the Spaniard has failed to finish first in two successive races the since the 2018 Czech Grand Prix.

77 - Marquez is one victory away from surpassing Mike Hailwood as the rider with the fourth-most victories in MotoGP. He is currently on 76.

10 - Jorge Lorenzo, who is due to return from injury at Silverstone, has failed to finish in the first 10 places in the last 10 grands prix - his worst run in any category.

8 - Eight of the 11 MotoGP races this season have been won by Spanish riders.

58 - Dovizioso is one podium away from matching Biaggi's tally of 58 top-three finishes.