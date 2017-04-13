Champion Profile: Josh Herrin, Meen Motorsports

MotoAmerica/Matthew Miles

Since returning to the US following a tough debut in the Moto2 World Championship, Josh Herrin has been steadily clawing his way back toward the Superbike class. In 2015, riding a Wheels In Motion/Meen Yamaha in Supersport, the 2013 AMA Superbike champion won four events and finished second overall in the middleweight championship behind JD Beach.

2017 is the year of David and Goliath. Time to come out swinging! pic.twitter.com/oGuU10Dkhs — Josh Herrin (@joshherrin) January 3, 2017

This past season, Herrin took another step toward achieving his goal. With continued support from team owner Ameen Sajjadi and crew chief Gary Dean, Herrin moved up to Superstock 1000, which competes alongside Superbike. Herrin got his first victory at Road Atlanta, the second round of the series. “I’m a little disappointed I didn’t win the first race,” he said at the time, “but I put my head down and got it done for the second one.”

Over the course of 18 races, the 26-year-old Californian “got it done” seven more times, amassing enough points with one round remaining to lock up the title. Herrin will not defend his Superstock 1000 crown because he will, in fact, move up to the Motul Superbike class as Wheels In Motion/Meen Yamaha challenges the factory teams head-on for premier-class glory.