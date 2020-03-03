MLW Fusion: Lumberjack Match March 3, 2020 22:28 4:10 min Things get nasty as father and son tandem Los Park take on the might of CONTRA's Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in MLW Fusion's main event. Major League Wrestling MLW: Fusion -Latest Videos 0:52 min Defensa Y Justica Take Early Lead Against Santos 2:14 min Hope Solo Previews the Tournoi de France 4:10 min MLW Fusion: Lumberjack Match 0:44 min Ronaldo Confirms Mother 'Stable and Recovering' 0:44 min Ronaldo Flies to Portugal to Be With Sick Mother 0:19 min Portugal Drawn in Nations League Group of Death 25:52 min Sports Burst - Did Messi Choke in El Clasico? 0:55 min Neymar Has Calmed Since Outburst - Tuchel 1:03 min Mourinho Not Rushing to Start 'Privileged' Parrott 0:51 min Report: Barca Preparing Bid For Valencia's Torres