MLW Fusion: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Go Shiozaki April 9, 2020 19:38 12:18 min MLW National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone takes on former GHC Heavyweight champion Go Shiozaki. MLW: Fusion -Latest Videos 12:18 min MLW Fusion: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Go Shiozaki 0:52 min Atleti & Atalanta: Champions League Dream Deferred 1:43 min Rivaldo: Messi Won't Leave Barcelona For Inter 1:04 min Klopp: I Initially Misjudged Mane 6:03 min Only Neymar Can Replace Messi at Barca - Mazinho 2:41 min Kroos Clears Up Pay Cut Comments 1:43 min Cauet: "Of Course" Inter Can Sign Messi 1:43 min The Day Messi Became Barca's All-Time Top Scorer 1:31 min Premier League Stars United to Fight COVID-19 12:29 min Ligue 1 Club Profile: Olympique Lyonnais