beIN SPORTS will air Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha on the network’s free streaming and over-the-air channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, on Friday, July 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT during its Fightin' Fridays block as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Watch Thrilla in Phila as Alex Kane defends his National Openweight Championship in a 20 minute, $20,000 prize fight. MLW Fusion Alpha action will also feature nZo vs Lince Dorado.
Join Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski on commentary for a night of Major League Wrestling on beIN SPORTS.
Watch the MLW Fusion Alpha Thrilla in Phila on Friday, July 8 at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT on beIN SPORTS XTRA, and Saturday, July 9 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on beIN SPORTS.
