Carlos Vela has been named the 2019 MLS MVP after a record-breaking season with Los Angeles FC.

Vela received 69 per cent of the weighted vote to beat LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Atlanta United's Josef Martinez, and New York City pair Maxi Moralez and Heber to the award.

The 30-year-old Vela scored an unprecedented 34 goals in 31 regular-season appearances as LAFC claimed the Supporters' Shield.

Mexican forward Vela also supplied 15 assists to set a new MLS benchmark for goal involvements, surpassing Sebastian Giovinco's total of 38 (22 goals, 16 assists) for Toronto in 2015.

Despite taking his goal tally for the year to 36 with a double in the Western Conference semi-final victory over rivals the Galaxy, Vela drew a blank as Bob Bradley's team were eliminated from the MLS Cup play-offs by Seattle Sounders.