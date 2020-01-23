Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's arrival to the LA Galaxy has been one of the biggest stories of the January transfer window, but it apparently comes as a bittersweet moment for the Mexico international.

Hernandez, 31, was announced as Major League Soccer's latest star signing earlier this week, moving over from LaLiga club Sevilla for a fee reported to be in the $10m range and a deal making him the league's highest-paid player.

In an introductory interview, Chicharito sought to combat the "retirement league" narrative of signing with MLS - a league that has historically relied on aging players joining at the end of their professional careers in Europe.

However, in a more intimate moment posted to his Naked Humans channel on YouTube, the Galaxy forward shared a phone call with parents, where he tearfully describes his MLS arrival as "the beginning of my retirement."

Hernandez is comforted by his parents, who call the move to America a wise decision for him and his family and an opportunity to begin a new chapter in his career.

In another moment, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen forward admits, "We are retiring from the European dream," but adds "I'm happy. It's what I want...It's starting to look for the life that I want."